"Whittlin'"

On past visits, stepping into the wood-working shop, we're greeted by a man, carving spoons like the ones in the foreground. (The long handle contains a channel to a small spoon where one is able to sip the soup before correcting seasoning.) On this occasion I asked what she was making, and she said, "I'm whittlin' a rabbit". We talked about the hurricane of the past week, and the horror of the hurricane that had hit Florida. She asked where I was from, and when I told her we were here from California, she wanted to know if we had ever experienced an earthquake ("several times"!) While they can be terrible at the epicenter, houses can take quite a rattling without falling into the sea or being demolished by high winds.



Had our conversation actually taken place 150 years before, folks in this small community would have relished being given news "from away". We all have our parts to play on this Stage!