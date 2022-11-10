We Are Their Neighbors...

Our newest neighbors invited us for an afternoon coffee yesterday and a tour of their freshly refinished home. She is originally from Finland, he from Edmonton, and they have three darling children! The house was in poor shape when they purchased it, but daily this summer, he spent time painting and refinishing every room; she would come by at noon and bring him lunch. I liked them and their persona immediately! Their home now has that trim, modern, northern European look; quite charming. In exchanging baked goods these past couple of months, I found she enjoys baking much as I do, and with tea and coffee, we had fresh cinnamon rolls from her oven! With every neighborly visit, we hate more and more the idea of leaving. No matter what, we'll have to return if the house sells, and for another summer if it doesn't!



Meanwhile we had brunch with our other next door neighbors this morning, and dinner tonight with the two back-door neighbors. Lunch tomorrow with a couple who live half the year in Italy and he has a special spaghetti meal he's preparing for us! (More to come this weekend!)



And so this is the way we roll around here... And at this rate, we may need to (literally) be rolled out of town!