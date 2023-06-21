Previous
Indescribable by Weezilou
Indescribable

I was mesmerized by this Damselfly/Mayfly as I focused through the wings and nearly into the sun! One of my images had tiny sun flares coming through some of those crystalline windows! I went to Google in search of words to "poetically describe" those amazing wings, but I got a lot of scientific explanations (that were, however, quite interesting). I came closer to what I was seeking when I read this, "Dragonflies are seen as harbingers of life and prosperity, birth and renewal, happiness and strength. Dragonflies inspire art, literature, textiles, and design. They have also inspired many Japanese poets, especially those who compose haiku." (I'm feeling it now, that sense of awe in looking at a dragonfly!)

Last, I read that dragonflies hold different spiritual meaning to different cultures; I took the following to heart, and this most appeals to me, "It teaches us to love life, to rejoice and have faith even amidst difficulties." Got it!
Suzanne ace
Great capture and your description comes close to the awe such images evoke. Favourite
June 22nd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
A magical capture, indeed. Thanks for all the information!
June 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They also eat tons of mosquitos! Fabulous close up!
June 22nd, 2023  
