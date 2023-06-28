Previous
Riot of Colour by Weezilou
Riot of Colour

Many recent times when Ken and I were out, I meant to stop by this corner home to photograph the glorious bounty of flora, growing as in a jungle! As I got out of the car I waved to the couple working out in front, and went over when they began to speak. There I chatted with Margarite who has lived in this home nearly 50 years as we have, a few blocks away. She was a lovely lady with a British accent who loves to correspond by mail and like me, doesn't use a cell phone or computer. Since I've spent three solid days making 4th of July cards for a select circle of friends, I wished her a "Happy 4th" to which she responded, "Oh dear"... I thought perhaps she was more liberal than conservative until she reminded me how we Americans wanted our freedom from the British those many years ago! We laughed and I promised to send her a card with the pictures I took of her "beautiful jungle"! I had Ken photograph the two of us as she was lovely, and a nice reminder of my several British friends via 365! Tomorrow I'll post the photo of the two of us...
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Suzanne ace
Lovely narrative to go with your photo
June 28th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a gorgeous burst of colour! Not surprised you stopped the car to get this photo. How lovely to meet another Brit and just round the corner!
June 28th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely mix of colours.
June 28th, 2023  
