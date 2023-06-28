Riot of Colour

Many recent times when Ken and I were out, I meant to stop by this corner home to photograph the glorious bounty of flora, growing as in a jungle! As I got out of the car I waved to the couple working out in front, and went over when they began to speak. There I chatted with Margarite who has lived in this home nearly 50 years as we have, a few blocks away. She was a lovely lady with a British accent who loves to correspond by mail and like me, doesn't use a cell phone or computer. Since I've spent three solid days making 4th of July cards for a select circle of friends, I wished her a "Happy 4th" to which she responded, "Oh dear"... I thought perhaps she was more liberal than conservative until she reminded me how we Americans wanted our freedom from the British those many years ago! We laughed and I promised to send her a card with the pictures I took of her "beautiful jungle"! I had Ken photograph the two of us as she was lovely, and a nice reminder of my several British friends via 365! Tomorrow I'll post the photo of the two of us...