A Welcoming Morning as We Turn the Page on a New Month

July 1st and a Happy Canada Day to my many friends north of the border! When we'd be up there, this holiday and our American Independence Day on the 4th were like one long and Patriotic party for us! Though we're still in California, it won't be long before we return there, so I'm having a musical celebration of my own, listening to the old 78rpm recordings of "Yankee Doodle Dandy" from 1942. Find them here if you're in the Sprit of 1776 https://archive.org/details/78_marys-a-grand-old-name_the-victor-first-nighter-orchestra-brad-reynolds-and-chor_gbia8000232/06+-+(1)+THE+YANKEE+DOOD+-+The+Victor+%22First+Nighter%22+Orchestra.flac If you have chores to accomplish, crank up the music and it will propel you right along! Have a happy weekend!