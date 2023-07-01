Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2153
A Welcoming Morning as We Turn the Page on a New Month
July 1st and a Happy Canada Day to my many friends north of the border! When we'd be up there, this holiday and our American Independence Day on the 4th were like one long and Patriotic party for us! Though we're still in California, it won't be long before we return there, so I'm having a musical celebration of my own, listening to the old 78rpm recordings of "Yankee Doodle Dandy" from 1942. Find them here if you're in the Sprit of 1776
https://archive.org/details/78_marys-a-grand-old-name_the-victor-first-nighter-orchestra-brad-reynolds-and-chor_gbia8000232/06+-+(1)+THE+YANKEE+DOOD+-+The+Victor+%22First+Nighter%22+Orchestra.flac
If you have chores to accomplish, crank up the music and it will propel you right along! Have a happy weekend!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2153
photos
82
followers
79
following
589% complete
View this month »
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st July 2023 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
morning
,
backyard
,
country
*lynn
ace
Lovely and inviting place to sit.
July 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close