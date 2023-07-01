Previous
A Welcoming Morning as We Turn the Page on a New Month by Weezilou
A Welcoming Morning as We Turn the Page on a New Month

July 1st and a Happy Canada Day to my many friends north of the border! When we'd be up there, this holiday and our American Independence Day on the 4th were like one long and Patriotic party for us! Though we're still in California, it won't be long before we return there, so I'm having a musical celebration of my own, listening to the old 78rpm recordings of "Yankee Doodle Dandy" from 1942. Find them here if you're in the Sprit of 1776 https://archive.org/details/78_marys-a-grand-old-name_the-victor-first-nighter-orchestra-brad-reynolds-and-chor_gbia8000232/06+-+(1)+THE+YANKEE+DOOD+-+The+Victor+%22First+Nighter%22+Orchestra.flac

If you have chores to accomplish, crank up the music and it will propel you right along! Have a happy weekend!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
*lynn ace
Lovely and inviting place to sit.
July 2nd, 2023  
