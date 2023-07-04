A VERY Happy 4th!

California's "May Grey" and "June Gloom" have passed, the sun is warm and bright enough to cast hard shadows! The pool is an ideal temperature for a first swim of the summer! I selected Patriotic music compiled from 78 rpm records ** to play all day, and there are plenty enough people setting off fireworks to make for a festive background sound! Ken made us a backyard barbecue dinner and home made ice cream. I'm in my own little world tonight where I'll pray that Freedom and the plans our Founding Fathers laid out for our Republic will once again become the law of the land! Happy Independence Day, Americans!



**If you haven't already, check out Internet Archive.org for a wealth of books, music and information to select from...and send them a donation if you can! They have so much to offer!