Summer Heatwave

As I stood taking this photo, a honeybee was harassing my head, but I wasn't there to bother him... I didn't take more than this one snapshot however! Plans are shaping up to visit the east coast family and head to Nova Scotia for a brief while. No spare time to socialize, but I wanted to hold my spot and resume with more photos soon!



Stay Cool and enjoy your summer...Unless you're south of the equator...stay warm!