Summer Sweets! by Weezilou
Summer Sweets!

Our daughter, Ashley, is delivering homemade ice cream with my freshly-made hot fudge sauce to our grandsons in the yard after dinner last nigfht. The Ninja ice cream maker was my gift to Ken for his June birthday, anniversary and Father's Day gifts, and there's hardly been a day since that we haven't made this treat! What a great summer indulgence it is, so popular even amongst our friends, we're having a small afternoon pool-and-ice-cream party to bring everyone together for a good-bye for a while!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more!
Joan Robillard ace
Yum I love ice cream
July 21st, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
such cute dishes too
July 21st, 2023  
