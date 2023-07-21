Summer Sweets!

Our daughter, Ashley, is delivering homemade ice cream with my freshly-made hot fudge sauce to our grandsons in the yard after dinner last nigfht. The Ninja ice cream maker was my gift to Ken for his June birthday, anniversary and Father's Day gifts, and there's hardly been a day since that we haven't made this treat! What a great summer indulgence it is, so popular even amongst our friends, we're having a small afternoon pool-and-ice-cream party to bring everyone together for a good-bye for a while!