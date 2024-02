Train 'em Up Early (The LIttle Photographer)

It was my good fortune that, when I saw this precious child so fully engaged with photographing what was on her paper, I was able to grab my camera and get my picture before she lost interest in what she was doing! It was also good luck that flood lights had been brought to the "Village" for better lighting for everyone's photos! After this, I'll be posting images of some of the beautiful clothing, but tonight, this was one of my favorites from the event!