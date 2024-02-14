Previous
Their Festive Best! by Weezilou
Their Festive Best!

I continue to enjoy going through the weekend photos from the Tet Festival (Chinese/Vietnamese New Year) I hoped beforehand that "at least some of the people" would wear the beautiful clothing, and my wish was certainly granted! I had a lot to choose from, but you'll get the idea from what I post here!

In the upper left, I included our neighbor who invited us to be there, and we're standing with the candidate, Van Tran, whom we will vote for to replace Andrew Do when his term ends. Politics can be woven into every event these days, an opportunity to meet and greet!
Louise & Ken

