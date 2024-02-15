Sign up
Previous
Photo 2274
"Waiter! One Moment Here!"
"Peanut appetizers, Superb!" "It's only been 14 minutes, however, and the tasty seeds seem to be depleted." What else do you have to offer? Peanuts? Yes! And a slice of Avocado for desert!" "Lovely, and Thank You! See you again tomorrow!"
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Tags
squirrel
backdoor
peacable kingdom
Brigette
ace
haha
i totally knew this would be your's louise!! nicely caught
February 16th, 2024
Wylie
ace
he is voracious and not very good manners , ha ha. well captured.
February 16th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Perfect little munchkin
February 16th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
You small these little rodents! But it makes a good moment!
February 16th, 2024
i totally knew this would be your's louise!! nicely caught