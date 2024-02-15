Previous
"Waiter! One Moment Here!" by Weezilou
"Waiter! One Moment Here!"

"Peanut appetizers, Superb!" "It's only been 14 minutes, however, and the tasty seeds seem to be depleted." What else do you have to offer? Peanuts? Yes! And a slice of Avocado for desert!" "Lovely, and Thank You! See you again tomorrow!"
Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Brigette ace
haha
i totally knew this would be your's louise!! nicely caught
February 16th, 2024  
Wylie ace
he is voracious and not very good manners , ha ha. well captured.
February 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Perfect little munchkin
February 16th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
You small these little rodents! But it makes a good moment!
February 16th, 2024  
