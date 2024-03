Angels Amongst Us!

We're currently pet-sitting for our daughter's family as they take a school holiday. The peacocks continue to stay on their property, and I'll have a fair amount of time to practice photographing them!



Our daughter, Heather, and her children have returned to the east coast, and I have a lot of filler-photos to post in the days ahead, now that we have some quieter time to do so! I look forward to also seeing what's happening in your worlds as well!