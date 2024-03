Held for Ransom!

It's Ken being held, and not visa versa! He'd stepped out to take the dog for a walk and came back in saying he was being accosted by all three peacocks! They're in three varying degrees of boldness, and this one is leader of the pack! Ken put food out for all of them, but he followed Ken back to the front door in the hope of having a pile of food for himself! Clearly we find them quite entertaining!