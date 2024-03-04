Previous
On Holiday by Weezilou
Photo 2283

On Holiday

Is there a one of us who doesn't enjoy an hour to laze in the sun, not a care in the world?
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Casablanca ace
😅😅😅😅
March 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh that’s the life.
March 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, that's one chilled out roo!
March 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
LOL - If I saw him doing that in our paddock I'd think he was dead! That's so funny.. :)
March 5th, 2024  
