Photo 2283
On Holiday
Is there a one of us who doesn't enjoy an hour to laze in the sun, not a care in the world?
4th March 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
zoo
,
sunbathing
,
roo
,
kangaroo
,
santa barbara zoo
Casablanca
ace
😅😅😅😅
March 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that’s the life.
March 5th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, that's one chilled out roo!
March 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
LOL - If I saw him doing that in our paddock I'd think he was dead! That's so funny.. :)
March 5th, 2024
