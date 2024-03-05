Attention Seeker

Mr Alpha here made his presence known to me as I sat at the computer but could see out the side door to this marvelous display! I think I've cracked the code in that he wants first dibs on the food! As either of the other two approach, he returns to fan-mode, turns and (yes!) "shakes a tail feather"!, making a lovely rustle!



While feeding him, I felt wings sweeping at my back, and another flew close past me as there's no more than 5" between the door and the fence!



Coming here is such an exhilarating change of pace!