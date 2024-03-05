Previous
Attention Seeker
Attention Seeker

Mr Alpha here made his presence known to me as I sat at the computer but could see out the side door to this marvelous display! I think I've cracked the code in that he wants first dibs on the food! As either of the other two approach, he returns to fan-mode, turns and (yes!) "shakes a tail feather"!, making a lovely rustle!

While feeding him, I felt wings sweeping at my back, and another flew close past me as there's no more than 5" between the door and the fence!

Coming here is such an exhilarating change of pace!
Louise & Ken

Joanne Diochon
Oh wow! but where are the peahens he is supposed to be impressing?
March 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
@gardencat The three are from a ranch down the road where the peahens live! Since they arrived here a few months back, they haven't been noticeably absent for a period of time! Maybe they're a slave to their stomachs!
March 6th, 2024  
Lou Ann
He’s beautiful! I know you are in your element, with all of those animals to take care of.
March 6th, 2024  
