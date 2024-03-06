Previous
Next
A Slave to His Stomach! by Weezilou
Photo 2286

A Slave to His Stomach!

Charlie is a beast of a cat, strong and willful! He also know what he likes...and he'd like it NOW! Ken's been out with the dog, and brings Cooper in for a treat for behaving well. Charlie knows "what's up"! and will do a jig to show his eagerness!

Who could resist?!
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
March 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great catch of him being him... :)
March 9th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@robz LOVE the way you worded that! Perfect!
March 9th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh he is gorgeous! Love his dance - he deserves a treat!
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise