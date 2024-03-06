Sign up
Photo 2286
A Slave to His Stomach!
Charlie is a beast of a cat, strong and willful! He also know what he likes...and he'd like it NOW! Ken's been out with the dog, and brings Cooper in for a treat for behaving well. Charlie knows "what's up"! and will do a jig to show his eagerness!
Who could resist?!
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
4
2
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3298
photos
83
followers
89
following
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Tags
cat
,
charlie
,
treats
,
ken
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
March 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great catch of him being him... :)
March 9th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
@robz
LOVE the way you worded that! Perfect!
March 9th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh he is gorgeous! Love his dance - he deserves a treat!
March 9th, 2024
