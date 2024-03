Big Bird

This perch affords Mr Peacock a view into the kitchen where he might better get our attention when he feels it's time for treats!



A second peacock gave us the biggest laugh of the day, however. Ken and I were sitting on the front porch when one came up. Trying to get our attention and feed him, he spread his tail feathers, shook them and turned in a circle! There was no mistaking the message..so I got up and fed him!