"Little Man"

We now have *Three* squirrels vying for the food on the table; this little guy has become very brave, also! I was taking a photo of some art work before sending out, and he was coming up to take a peanut and then jumped down to the chair. As long as I was there, I focused on the peanuts and waited... When he didn't show up, I looked over and he's next to me, looking at me! I was sure that if I turned with the camera he'd dash off, but no... He waited, I had time to refocus, and he just tickles me, that look he's giving! I think it means, "I'm yours now and I'm here to stay, too!"