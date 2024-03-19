Previous
"Little Man" by Weezilou
Photo 2299

"Little Man"

We now have *Three* squirrels vying for the food on the table; this little guy has become very brave, also! I was taking a photo of some art work before sending out, and he was coming up to take a peanut and then jumped down to the chair. As long as I was there, I focused on the peanuts and waited... When he didn't show up, I looked over and he's next to me, looking at me! I was sure that if I turned with the camera he'd dash off, but no... He waited, I had time to refocus, and he just tickles me, that look he's giving! I think it means, "I'm yours now and I'm here to stay, too!"
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh what a fabulous capture this is! The details are fantastic.
March 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
March 19th, 2024  
Corinne ace
So cute
March 19th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Adorable. Yes, he's definitely yours now.
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise