Best Seats in the House by Weezilou
Best Seats in the House

I would guess that all three think they got the best deal here! Only a few minutes before, I went to let Tigger (L) in, and he came walking over with his new friend in tow! I am forever anthropomorphizing animals, so I was sure he asked if we could feed him! A dish of catfood over chicken scraps appeared to be appreciated fare. A Marshmallow for dessert will keep him coming back, and ALL of us entertained!

To those you left a comment about my hummingbird. thank you. I'm happy to report that I found her first nest in the avocado tree in a location that, later, will be easy to photograph, but fully out of harm's way!
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Elizabeth ace
The three of them are making eye contact! Now that you’ve fed him, he’ll be back!
March 11th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
@redy4et We've already seen him three nights in a row, so I decided to put food out for him when he and Tigger came to the door! We have them every night in Lunenburg, and probably quite often here, but I haven't taken time to watch for them of late, until now!
March 11th, 2020  
