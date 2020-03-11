Best Seats in the House

I would guess that all three think they got the best deal here! Only a few minutes before, I went to let Tigger (L) in, and he came walking over with his new friend in tow! I am forever anthropomorphizing animals, so I was sure he asked if we could feed him! A dish of catfood over chicken scraps appeared to be appreciated fare. A Marshmallow for dessert will keep him coming back, and ALL of us entertained!



To those you left a comment about my hummingbird. thank you. I'm happy to report that I found her first nest in the avocado tree in a location that, later, will be easy to photograph, but fully out of harm's way!