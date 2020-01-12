Previous
catching snowflakes by aecasey
240 / 365

catching snowflakes

It was definitely cold enough for frozen bubbles, but I just can't quite get the technique to photograph them. This is just bubble mix straight out of the bubble mix bottle. Most of the pretty crystal formations you see on frozen bubbles come from a homemade mix using sugar, which creates lovely crystalline structures. This is just a bit swirly. BUT ... then the snowflakes got stuck as the bubble was freezing, which I thought was pretty cool. While these are dendrite snowflakes, there was one that landed and stuck that wasn't quite as fern like in its formation.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

