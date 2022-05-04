Sign up
302 / 365
meadowlark
The meadowlarks have been home for awhile, filling the mornings and evenings with song.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
1
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3825
photos
215
followers
173
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd May 2022 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
meadowlark
,
april-birds
Jane Pittenger
ace
One of my favorites
May 7th, 2022
