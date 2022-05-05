Previous
Next
blue jay by aecasey
303 / 365

blue jay

My mother is feeding the squirrels again. Needless to say, the blue jays have found the peanuts and invited all their kin. It's quite fun watching the competition for those precious peanuts.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise