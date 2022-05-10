Previous
Swainson's Thrush by aecasey
Swainson's Thrush

Secretive bird. I see it moving quietly from tree to tree, hiding whenever I get near.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
I love this one too, so beautifully framed.
May 16th, 2022  
