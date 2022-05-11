Previous
house finch by aecasey
309 / 365

house finch

I thought it was a grosbeak, as others have been several around. I'm afraid I missed the grosbeaks, but I did get a finch!
11th May 2022 11th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light.
May 16th, 2022  
