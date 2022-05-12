Previous
Next
American Goldfinch by aecasey
310 / 365

American Goldfinch

I've discovered this project helps me track the time of the month the birds migrate through. It helps me watch for different birds throughout the month. Now is goldfinch time.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and nicely framed.
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise