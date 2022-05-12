Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
310 / 365
American Goldfinch
I've discovered this project helps me track the time of the month the birds migrate through. It helps me watch for different birds throughout the month. Now is goldfinch time.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3843
photos
214
followers
173
following
85% complete
View this month »
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Latest from all albums
3528
309
310
3529
311
3530
312
313
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th May 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
goldfinch
,
april-birds
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and nicely framed.
May 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close