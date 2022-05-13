Previous
Gray Catbird by aecasey
311 / 365

Gray Catbird

For some reason the Redstart seemed to stay in close proximity to the catbird. Not sure what their relationship was.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed capture. Funny that you have a catbird and we have a mousebird ;-)
May 16th, 2022  
