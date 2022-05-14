Previous
Next
American Redstart by aecasey
312 / 365

American Redstart

Love these little birds! So flashy. I don't think there was a lady around, as he wasn't doing his tail flashes and was moving from place to place quite a lot.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, you have so many lovely ones this month.
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise