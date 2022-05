Western Tanager

I'm so thrilled! It's been thirty years since I've seen a tanager, and it's the first time I've ever seen one in my yard. I only had a few moments, though, as the dog stepped into some cactus and got one in her mouth trying to pull them off. By the time I took care of the dog, the bird was gone. I'm thrilled I got to see him, even for just a few minutes.