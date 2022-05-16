Sign up
brown-headed cowbird
Juvenile ... I rather hope I'm wrong on the identification as these are "brood parasites" replacing nesting songbird eggs with their egg. I've submitted it to the May BirdBlitz id website so I will see what other birders think it is.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
april-birds
