brown-headed cowbird

Juvenile ... I rather hope I'm wrong on the identification as these are "brood parasites" replacing nesting songbird eggs with their egg. I've submitted it to the May BirdBlitz id website so I will see what other birders think it is.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

