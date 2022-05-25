Previous
two sparrows by aecasey
two sparrows

BirdBlitz May is coming to an end. I've posted over 40 birds to iNaturalist for the bird count. They aren't all here, but I've posted most of them. Wanted to fill out my 365 calendar as best I could. I had a lot of fun birdwatching this month.
Diana ace
How beautiful, lovely framing of the one.
May 30th, 2022  
