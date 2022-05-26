Previous
red-headed woodpecker by aecasey
320 / 365

red-headed woodpecker

They are back! I heard their distinctive pounding, along with their calls the other day. It took a day or two to spot them, but there is a pair and they've been signaling each other this week. Hoping they will nest here again.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Vesna
Interesting image.
May 29th, 2022  
