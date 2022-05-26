Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
red-headed woodpecker
They are back! I heard their distinctive pounding, along with their calls the other day. It took a day or two to spot them, but there is a pair and they've been signaling each other this week. Hoping they will nest here again.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3866
photos
214
followers
173
following
87% complete
View this month »
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
Latest from all albums
3540
3541
3542
320
3543
3544
3545
321
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th May 2022 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red headed woodpecker
,
april-birds
Vesna
Interesting image.
May 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close