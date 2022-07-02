Previous
blue grosbeak by aecasey
blue grosbeak

I thought I was tracking an Orchard Oriole. To my surprise it's a Blue Grosbeak. I knew they nest in my son's yard. This is the first I've seen one in my yard.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Jacqueline ace
Cool shot!
July 9th, 2022  
