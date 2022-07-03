Previous
dark beauty by aecasey
dark beauty

I was so excited to see this dragonfly. Actually, I would be excited to see any dragonfly. There are a few around, but not many. Much like the butterflies, which are also absent this year. Worrisome.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

