346 / 365
dark beauty
I was so excited to see this dragonfly. Actually, I would be excited to see any dragonfly. There are a few around, but not many. Much like the butterflies, which are also absent this year. Worrisome.
3rd July 2022
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd July 2022 7:22pm
nature
insect
dragonfly
