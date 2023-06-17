Previous
red-tailed hawk by aecasey
Photo 391

red-tailed hawk

Normal red-tailed hawk. Still a danger to baby blackbirds, but this hawk doesn't seem to draw the same attention as the white one.
17th June 2023

ace
@aecasey
Photo Details

