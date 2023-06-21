Previous
Next
Bullock's Oriole by aecasey
Photo 392

Bullock's Oriole

There is road construction. I hate waiting and I hate driving on the gravel they are using. So, I took the country roads over to the highway to get past the construction. On the way home a woodpecker caught my eye, so we slowed. Then there was the flash of reddish/orange, and we got out next to the windbreak. Then there was birdsong, birdsong, birdsong. This area, less than ten miles from home, is filled with a completely different variety of birds. It was so interesting to see what a difference there is in bird population and habitat just a few miles away.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise