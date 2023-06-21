Bullock's Oriole

There is road construction. I hate waiting and I hate driving on the gravel they are using. So, I took the country roads over to the highway to get past the construction. On the way home a woodpecker caught my eye, so we slowed. Then there was the flash of reddish/orange, and we got out next to the windbreak. Then there was birdsong, birdsong, birdsong. This area, less than ten miles from home, is filled with a completely different variety of birds. It was so interesting to see what a difference there is in bird population and habitat just a few miles away.