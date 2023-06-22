Previous
Loggerhead Shrike by aecasey
Photo 393

Loggerhead Shrike

eBird keeps track of the species of birds you list. We made 85 new species in May during bird blitz. Now that the birds have settled in, it's harder to see new species. Here, though, we got four new species, including this shrike.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

April

ace
@aecasey
