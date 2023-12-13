Previous
frozen by aecasey
Photo 407

frozen

It took a bit longer than normal, but a few of the bubbles fully froze.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Taffy ace
These are so impressive! I've always wanted to create these but have never figured it out.
December 16th, 2023  
Panoramic Eyes
Amazing idea and shot
December 16th, 2023  
