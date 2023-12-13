Sign up
Photo 407
frozen
It took a bit longer than normal, but a few of the bubbles fully froze.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Canon EOS 90D
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th December 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
Taffy
ace
These are so impressive! I've always wanted to create these but have never figured it out.
December 16th, 2023
Panoramic Eyes
Amazing idea and shot
December 16th, 2023
