Photo 408
hohoho
Delwyn challenged me to do a minimalist black and white. I'm not good with minimalism, but here's my attempt.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4516
photos
208
followers
163
following
Just One More
Canon EOS 90D
31st December 2023 1:04pm
Public
bw
,
minimalism
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-595
April
ace
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
My attempt at a b&w minimalist image.
December 31st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like minimalism to me.
December 31st, 2023
