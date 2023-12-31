New Year's Eve frozen bubble

Foggy, frosty morning but then the sun came out. It was still cold enough for frozen bubbles, so I hurried and made a new mix and went out to see what I could get. It was very calm, so I wandered out to the grasses to see how bubbles might work on slender stems. Great conditions! Great new mix! Lots and lots of long lasting bubbles. I took nearly 80 images, but settled on this one where the crystals are just forming and there's a sunburst at the top and botttom, with frost clinging to the grasses. With single digit temperatures forecast for next week I am pretty sure I will get a January frozen bubble. I'll just have to brave the colder cold.