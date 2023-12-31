Previous
New Year's Eve frozen bubble by aecasey
New Year's Eve frozen bubble

Foggy, frosty morning but then the sun came out. It was still cold enough for frozen bubbles, so I hurried and made a new mix and went out to see what I could get. It was very calm, so I wandered out to the grasses to see how bubbles might work on slender stems. Great conditions! Great new mix! Lots and lots of long lasting bubbles. I took nearly 80 images, but settled on this one where the crystals are just forming and there's a sunburst at the top and botttom, with frost clinging to the grasses. With single digit temperatures forecast for next week I am pretty sure I will get a January frozen bubble. I'll just have to brave the colder cold.
Suzanne ace
How wonderful
January 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautifully photographed April
January 2nd, 2024  
