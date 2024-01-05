Sign up
Previous
Photo 410
frost
Yesterday was cold and foggy, leaving behind thick, thick frost. I hurried out this morning as the skies were clearing to enjoy the wonder of it before the wind and sun brought it to an end.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
winter
,
wire
,
frost
,
fencepost
Jane Pittenger
ace
Gorgeous
January 6th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Wow, great frosty details!
January 6th, 2024
