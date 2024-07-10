Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 777
Horse and Foal
Mary challenged me to take a still life where shadow is a major element. I tried a few different subjects, meanwhile learning a lot about shadow photography, until I hit upon a bronze horse sculpture we have.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2442
photos
51
followers
75
following
212% complete
View this month »
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
Latest from all albums
646
54
776
647
55
648
649
777
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
10th July 2024 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
horse
,
still life
,
get-pushed-623
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@mcsiegle
Here is my challenge photo, hope you like it.
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close