Horse and Foal by allsop
Horse and Foal

Mary challenged me to take a still life where shadow is a major element. I tried a few different subjects, meanwhile learning a lot about shadow photography, until I hit upon a bronze horse sculpture we have.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@mcsiegle Here is my challenge photo, hope you like it.
July 10th, 2024  
