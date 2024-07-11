Previous
3 found objects by allsop
Photo 778

3 found objects

I found these three objects all at different times in different streets; I am assuming they are all stoppers or plugs of some kind but what exactly they are for remains a mystery to me. See my Kami album for another shot of them.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise