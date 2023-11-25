Sign up
Previous
350 / 365
Hole Fencing
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1992
photos
32
followers
54
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
671
419
349
672
420
421
350
422
Views
3
Album
Homeland
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th November 2023 3:56pm
fence
roadworks
mansfield
boundary
