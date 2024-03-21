Sign up
359 / 365
Feeding Time for Little and Large
Alfie the Greyhound and Lilly waiting patiently.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2189
photos
39
followers
63
following
98% complete
Views
2
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
21st March 2024 5:56pm
Tags
dog
,
terrier
,
greyhound
,
tibetan
,
sixws-148
