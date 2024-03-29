Previous
Flowerpot Lamp by allsop
361 / 365

Flowerpot Lamp

This guy lights my way as I go past at night.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
I see a face!
March 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond very much so👍
March 30th, 2024  
