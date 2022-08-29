Sign up
68 / 365
birds
52week challenge, week 34 (catching up!) "action". The city has these rental e-scooters from a company called Bird.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3577
photos
175
followers
236
following
18% complete
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
709
2795
2796
2797
2798
68
710
2799
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras2
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th August 2022 1:29pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w34
Mags
ace
Cool!
August 30th, 2022
