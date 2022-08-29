Previous
Next
birds by amyk
68 / 365

birds

52week challenge, week 34 (catching up!) “action”. The city has these rental e-scooters from a company called Bird.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cool!
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise