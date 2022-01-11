Previous
Lorikeets by annied
Lorikeets

The flower provides the food source and the birds repay them by taking pollen from one flower to the next facilitating cross pollination. Birds also help control weeds and insects.
So this week it's the birds that visit the garden.
We get a lot of lorikeets - the neighbours have a huge flowering gum, we have two dwarf ones and a callistemon and a number of grevilleas. The miners and lories love them all.
Lorikeets are very messy and noisy but they are such characters and are fun to watch. There are often altercations between them and the noisy miners.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
totally love it!!
February 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous capture!
February 26th, 2022  
