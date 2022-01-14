Maggie

The flower provides the food source and the birds repay them by taking pollen from one flower to the next facilitating cross pollination. Birds also help control weeds and insects.

So this week it's the birds that visit the garden.

Magpies are birds of the Corvidae family. Like other members of their family, they are widely considered to be intelligent creatures. They are described as one of Australia's most accomplished songbirds. They have an array of complex vocalizations and can mimic over 35 species of birds, as well as dogs and horses.

We have a few magpies who are regular daily visitors.