25 / 365
European honey bee (Apis mellifera)
This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).
The European honey bee was brought into Australia over 190 years ago. It is the common domestic honey bee found in Australia. This species is not a biosecurity threat.
European honey bees play an important role in large scale agricultural pollination services and provide beeswax and honey to the domestic and export market.
25th January 2022
25th Jan 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5763
photos
199
followers
145
following
Tags
anniedanimals
,
anniedgarden
Dianne
What a gorgeous image. Fav
April 22nd, 2022
