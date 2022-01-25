European honey bee (Apis mellifera)

This week I'll be posting the smaller visitors in the garden around this time of year (which is January in this album lol).



The European honey bee was brought into Australia over 190 years ago. It is the common domestic honey bee found in Australia. This species is not a biosecurity threat.



European honey bees play an important role in large scale agricultural pollination services and provide beeswax and honey to the domestic and export market.

