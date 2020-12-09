Update

I’ve done the sky of the second time with greyish paint, did the mountains in the same colour and put the same colour on the water. Painted the trees again and the three people nearest to the water.

This is stage two and a half.

Still have to do a lot of work on the foreground but it is easier to finish the background first and then concentrate on the foreground. Every time I paint the sky I have to do the trees again because it’s not possible to keep them paint free.

This is not complaining though. In the next layer of water I need to watch my strokes small ( dot like) in the back and somewhat bigger in the foreground.

I will keep you all posted.



